Enjoying a lovely a pram walk

Community members put on their joggers to take part in a ‘Bibs and Burps Pram Walk’ hosted by CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes on Wednesday, 5 March. The group began their journey at Memorial Park and then travelled to the Visitor Information Centre and enjoyed morning tea at Thorpies in the Paddock. The next ‘Pram Walk’ will be held on Wednesday, 12 March from 10am at Memorial Park. The next Pram Walk will take place on Wednesday, 26 March. For more information on upcoming activities contact CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes Family Worker Jackie Coe on 02 6850 1775 or by getting in touch with Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facilitator Heidi Ritchie by phoning the Condobolin Public School Office on 02 6895 2134.

ABOVE: Kerryn King (with Frankie), Stevie Cronje (with Bonnie and Maeve), Chloe Hall (with Rose), Morgan Yeo (with Tommy), Kelsey Ward (with Cove), CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes Family Worker Jackie Coe, AJ Tezla (with McKenna), Laura Worland (with Nelly), Louise Wells (with Harry), Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facilitator Heidi Ritchie, Kate Oliver (with Ezra), Skye Dargan (with Ally and Noah) and Eloise Ward (with Matilda). Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.