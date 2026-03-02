End of year celebrations

Lachlan Shire Council’s Children’s Services recently celebrated the end of the year with festive celebrations that brought together children, families and educators to mark the Graduation of the Class of 2025 alongside the service’s Christmas Party.

The graduation ceremonies recognised an important milestone for preschool students across the service. In Condobolin, twelve preschool children were celebrated as they prepare to take their next big step into school, while three children were also recognised at the Tullibigeal Mobile Graduation and Christmas Party. Families joined educators to celebrate each child’s early learning journey, with graduates individually acknowledged and presented with a personal keepsake.

Each celebration opened with an Acknowledgement of Country and included reflections on the children’s growth, confidence and achievements throughout the year, before concluding with a celebratory hat toss, cake cutting and group photos.

Festivities continued with Christmas parties where children enjoyed a range of activities, including music, face painting and a much-anticipated visit from Santa, adding to the excitement of the day.

Lachlan Shire Council thanks the families and educators who helped make the celebrations so special and congratulates all graduates as they prepare to begin the next chapter of their learning journey.

Media Release (Lachlan Shire Council).