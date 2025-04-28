Encouraging inclusiveness and respect

Condobolin High School celebrated Harmony Week recently. “Every day during roll call we celebrated and acknowledged a student’s cultural heritage followed by a trivia game where students won tickets to the Harmony Day luncheon,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Harmony Week, aims to promote inclusiveness, respect, and a sense of belonging for all Australians, regardless of their cultural or linguistic background, by celebrating the nation’s cultural diversity. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.