Latest News
Rex recognised for 50 Years of Service
Rex Press (far right) was recognised for 50 Years of [...]
Community enjoys Championship Dog Show held in Condobolin
By Melissa Blewitt The Condobolin District Kennel Club held its [...]
Maddison named Condobolin Show’s 2025 Young Woman
Maddison Donnelly has been named Condobolin Show’s 2025 Young Woman. [...]
Emma has a successful show
The 2025 Condobolin Show Most Successful Junior Exhibitor in Pavilion [...]
Showcasing the best mullets
By Melissa Blewitt. During the 2025 Condobolin Show, locals competed [...]
Visitors bring smiles to residents faces
By Melissa Blewitt Four farmyard animals put big smiles on [...]