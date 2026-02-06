Embracing the Christmas spirit

Hayes and Arden Davis embraced the true meaning of Christmas and shared a little bit of love with community members with the help of Stem the Florist they ordered some lovely roses and delivered to all of the residents at the RSL LifeCare Robert White Retirement Village plus RSL LifeCare William Beech Gardens. “Hayes asked why we were giving everyone flowers, and we explained Christmas just isn’t about receiving presents, it’s about giving as well, and to see the smiles on everyone’s faces made our hearts melt,” Hayes and Arden’s Dad Brayden said. “We also

did some deliveries to our HACC Clients who were over the moon by not just the rose but the smiling face of the kids delivering them! Again, a huge thanks to Stem the Florist for their support and help!” Hayes and Arden were joined by their cousins Zahlee and Emmaline Blewitt.