Embracing conversations and connections

On Tuesday, 3 February Condobolin Public School (CPS) staff spent the day in an On Country Cultural and Heritage Tour as part of their Staff Development Day, embracing conversations and connections. The tour was facilitated by Condobolin Local Aboriginal Land Council. Marion Packham performed an Acknowledgement to Country in Wiradjuri language as they gathered at the CPS Yarning Circle. “Tours and discussions were held at the Sandhills, Willowbend and the Murie,” a post on the Condobolin Local Aboriginal Land Council Facebook Page read. “It is important to learn more about local history and significance sites that shape us and our community.” They then headed to the Wiradjuri Study Centre, where they listened to Linton Howarth (West Wyalong Local Aboriginal Land Council) share his vast knowledge on Aboriginal culture, artefacts, plants, heritage and so much more. “Linton had a captive audience, and everyone thoroughly enjoyed his Cultural Awareness session,” the post went on to say. Uncle Dick Richards also joined the group for a yarn. Image Credits: Condobolin Local Aboriginal Land Council Facebook Page.