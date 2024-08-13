Embracing a modern approach to education at Kinross Wolaroi

Advertorial.

Embrace a modern approach to education at Kinross Wolaroi School, where innovation meets tradition. With a vibrant community of 1100 students spanning from Pre-Kindergarten to Year 12, including 350 boarders, we are one of Australia’s largest co-educational boarding schools.

Boarding is in our DNA

For over 130 years, Kinross Wolaroi has provided exceptional boarding education, fostering a strong sense of community and belonging for Years 7 and up. Boys and girls are accommodated on separate campuses, each designed to provide a supportive environment tailored to their specific needs.

Academic Excellence

Kinross Wolaroi is renowned for its high academic standards. We strive to help all students reach their full potential, supported by dedicated mentors and teachers, engaging lessons, and a robust framework for revision and preparation. This ensures that every student is well-prepared to fulfil their education goals.

State-of-the-Art Facilities

Our extensive facilities are spread across two 5-acre campuses, featuring an indoor, eight-lane, heated swimming pool, two fully equipped Recreation Centres, seven playing fields, modern auditorium, an exclusive on-water rowing training facility, boat shed, and two on-site agricultural plots plus 1200 acres of farming land.

Diverse Co-Curricular Opportunities

Our co-curricular programs are rich and enticing, incorporating activities ranging from music, drama, and sports to community service and outdoor adventures. From debating and cadets to the Duke of Edinburgh Award, musical ensembles, private music tuition, and annual school productions, we cater to a diverse interests and passions. In addition to the traditional sports lineup, we also boast thriving swimming, rowing, and triathlon programs.

Discover the unique opportunities at Kinross Wolaroi School – where students flourish in a supportive boarding community committed to nurturing lifelong success.

Call our admissions team on 02 6392 0300 for more information about choosing Kinross Wolaroi School for your child’s education.