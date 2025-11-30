Eli Showing skills
Condobolin High School student Eli Heffernan has been selected to represent NSW CHS in a combined Public, Catholic and Independent Schools Invitational team competing at the NSW All Schools Trials at Maitland. He joined other talented under 15 cricketers at the event. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.
