Eli plays Bradman Cup

Condobolin Eli Heffernan (right) was a member of the Western Zone team competing in the Bradman Cup Carnival in Albury recently. The 2025/26 Bradman Cup brought together the best young cricketers from all eight NSW Country Cricket Zones, with Albury hosting four days of highly competitive and high-quality cricket despite the challenging conditions. Image Credit: Lachlan Cricket Council Facebook Page.