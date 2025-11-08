Elders always listening and guiding their communities

Elders Aunty Evelyn Coe, Aunty Shirley Merritt and Aunty Bonnie Merritt are leaders and guides within their community. They are respected custodians of cultural knowledge and beliefs, passing on their wisdom to future generations. They all serve as guardians of traditions that have been upheld by First Nations for thousands of years. Aunty Evelyn Coe, Aunty Shirley Merritt and Aunty Bonnie Merritt share their knowledge and spirituality with all, cultivating a deep respect within all who know them.