EJS Business Services Wins the 2024 Business xCellence Award in Bookkeeping

Emily Sinderberry founder and CEO of EJS Business Services, a firm specialising in bespoke bookkeeping and business strategy services for rural, regional, and remote agribusinesses across Australia, has won the Bookkeeping Award at the 2024 Business xCellence Awards!

This program is a highly sought-after recognition of business success. Celebrating its eighth year, it has become a highlight for entrepreneurs and business owners to aspire to.

This award represents a significant milestone in our business journey.

It is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing top-tier bookkeeping and business strategy services tailored specifically for rural businesses. Winning the Bookkeeping Award at the 2024 Business xCellence Awards highlights the dedication and hard work of our entire team.

The award not only acknowledges our expertise and excellence but also reinforces our mission to provide rural business owners with up-to-date accurate bookkeeping plus the education and support needed to build their dream business and life.

This achievement is a proud moment for us and motivates us to continue striving for excellence and innovation in the services we provide.

Emily Sinderberry brings a wealth of diverse skills and experiences to her role. As a rural bookkeeper, profit strategist, mum, farmer, and active community member, she is uniquely positioned to support rural business owners in achieving both their personal and professional goals. Her team of five rural women, spanning three states in Australia, shares her passion for supporting rural communities and businesses.

In 2023, Emily was honoured with the Profit First Australia Rookie of the Year award, recognising her commitment to innovative financial strategies. Her credentials include a Bachelor of Agricultural Business Management, an Advanced Diploma in Accounting, and certifications as a Registered BAS Agent, Xero Certified Advisor, and Figured Certified Advisor.

The CEO and Founder, Matt Alderton, of the Bx Business xCellence Awards says “EJS Business Services won this award due to its unwavering commitment to innovation, outstanding customer service, and remarkable growth. Its dedication to xcellence in every aspect of its operations has set a benchmark in the industry. This recognition highlights its exceptional contributions and sets it apart as a true industry leader.”

The award was presented by Hannah Moy from The Enchanted Trove on the 2 August at The Shangri-La Sydney, Australia, in a star-studded event that showcased the global leaders in business.

“This award is a stepping stone toward our future goals, affirming our vision to enhance the success of rural businesses,” Emily added. “It motivates us to elevate our services and reach more business owners in need. We appreciate the recognition from the Bx Business xCellence Awards and commend the finalists and winners for their outstanding contributions to the business community.”

Press Release.