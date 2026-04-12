Easter fun at SACC Playgroup
Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Playgroup embraced the sunshine and utilised the outdoor space on Tuesday, 24 March. “There was plenty to get our hands on outside today- from building with blocks, balancing bean bags, finding Easter treasures in rice to easel painting. Indoors the Easter theme continued with playdough and craft – lots of colouring options and making egg dream catchers,” a post on the Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page read. The last playgroup for Term One was held on Tuesday, 31 March. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.
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