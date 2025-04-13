Earning a spot
Congratulations to Condobolin High School students Keiron Croaker and Memphis Jones for their success at the Western School Sports Association (WSSA) Rugby League Trials, where they earned spots on the Northern Zone team. They competed at Peak Hill on Thursday, 3 April against the Southern Zone team for a chance to secure a place on the Western Team. Kalvin Hines Dargin, Eli Heffernan, Kody Martin, Jayden Pawsey, Baden Riley, Keaton Sloane and Nate Vincent also attended the trials. Great work Keiron and Memphis! Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook page.
Latest News
Students attend WAP Camp
Trundle Central School senior students participated in WAP Camp recently. [...]
‘Loading the Freight’
‘Loading the freight’, Condobolin, date unknown. Image shared by Condobolin [...]
Cricket success for CPS
Congratulations to the Condobolin Public School cricket team, who won [...]
Rugby League Trials Success
Congratulations to all Condobolin Public School players that worked hard [...]
CHS Agriculture excursion
Condobolin High School Year 12 Agriculture students visited Kiagarthur as [...]
CJCA players recognised for their efforts
By Melissa Blewitt Junior cricketers were recognised for their commitment [...]