Earning a spot

Congratulations to Condobolin High School students Keiron Croaker and Memphis Jones for their success at the Western School Sports Association (WSSA) Rugby League Trials, where they earned spots on the Northern Zone team. They competed at Peak Hill on Thursday, 3 April against the Southern Zone team for a chance to secure a place on the Western Team. Kalvin Hines Dargin, Eli Heffernan, Kody Martin, Jayden Pawsey, Baden Riley, Keaton Sloane and Nate Vincent also attended the trials. Great work Keiron and Memphis! Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook page.