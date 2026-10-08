Dylan and Ricky Graduate

Compiled by Hayley Egan

On Thursday 24th September, Tullibigeal Central School celebrated Dylan & Ricky’s Year 12 Graduation at the Mayfield Hotel!

It was a wonderful evening filled with laughter, memories, and pride in everything they’ve accomplished.

“Congratulations again to Dylan and Ricky—you both have a bright future ahead! Thank you to everyone who joined us and made it such a special night.” read a post on the Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.

On Thursday 10th September, Dylan and Ricky attended the Lachlan Access Program Awards in Condobolin at Condobolin High School.

During the event, Ricky and Dylan were presented with certificates for their achievements during their time with the Lachlan Access Program (LAP) and celebrated along with all the other graduating students from surrounding schools that took part in the LAP.

Dylan was presented with an Achievement Certificate for coming first in Maths Numeracy and Work Studies. He also accepted two Merit Certificates for Consistent Effort in SLR Network and Consistent Application in VET Primary Industries.

Ricky accepted Merit Certificates for Committed Effort in SLR Network and Consistent Effort and Application throughout VET Primary Industries.

Sources and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.