Dylan and Ricky complete course

Congratulations to Tullibigeal Central School students Dylan and Ricky! After travelling to Condobolin each Monday, they have now successfully completed their TAFE Certificate II in Automotive. “This is a fantastic achievement, and we are incredibly proud of their hard work, dedication, and commitment to their studies. Well done!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.