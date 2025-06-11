Draft plan on exhibition

Lachlan Shire Council has placed its draft 2024/2025 Budget, Delivery Program and Operational Plan, and associated documents on public exhibition until 26 June 2025. Council considered the documents at the meeting on 28 May 2025 and resolved to place them on public exhibition. Submissions are welcomed from the community on the draft documents.

The draft Operational Plan incorporates the capital works program, financial budget, rating structure and fees and charges for the 2025/2026 financial year. The Operational Plan details what Council will deliver over the next twelve months as it works toward achieving the outcomes contained within the four-year Delivery Program. These documents support the Community Strategic Plan which is built around the community’s vision for the future of Lachlan Shire.

Council’s General Manager, Greg Tory said “Council has once again prepared a financially disciplined draft budget to ensure we are focused on the long-term financial sustainability of the shire. To ensure Council can continue to deliver the services the community needs, there will be some increases to Fees and Charges. This is unavoidable for council to remain sustainable and support ongoing maintenance and renewal of our assets into the future.

“Increases in operating costs due to the current economic climate continue to influence our budget strategy. Expenditure restraint is essential to manage the increasing costs associated with running Council’s current programs, meeting existing service levels, and delivering new services” Mr Tory concluded.

The draft documents can be viewed at Council’s offices and libraries or on Council’s website at https://www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au/Council/Keep-In-Touch/Public-Exhibition. Copies are also available to view at the Tottenham Post Office and Tullibigeal Co-op. Submissions on the draft documents must be received by Council no later than 4pm on 26 June 2025 and can be lodged by:

•Email to council@lachlan.nsw.gov.au

•In writing to the General Manager Lachlan Shire Council, PO Box 216, Condobolin, NSW, 2877

•In person, your written comments can be provided to the customer service team at Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo administration offices.

If you have any enquiries, you are welcome to contact the Director Corporate and Community Services, Mrs Karen Pegler, on 02 6895 1900.

Press Release (Lachlan Shire Council).