Draft Active Transport Plan on Public Exhibition

Lachlan Shire Council’s Draft Active Transport Plan is now on public exhibition until 20 November 2025. Community members are invited to review the draft plan and provide feedback during the exhibition period.

The Active Transport Plan outlines proposed initiatives to improve walking and cycling infrastructure across the Shire, supporting safer, more accessible and connected communities.

Submissions on the Draft Active Transport Plan must be received by Council no later than 4pm, 20 November 2025 and can be lodged by:

Email to council@lachlan.nsw.gov.au

In writing to the General Manager Lachlan Shire Council, PO Box 216, Condobolin, NSW, 2877

In person, your written comments can be provided to the customer service team at Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo administration offices.

Exhibition Locations:

Lachlan Shire Council website: http://www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au/…/Keep…/Public-Exhibition; Lachlan Shire Council Chambers 58-64 Molong Street, Condobolin; Condobolin Library; Lake Cargelligo Library; Tottenham Post Office; and Tullibigeal Co-op. If you have any enquiries, please contact Council’s Manager Urban Works, Baden Hall, on 02 6895 1900 during business hours.

