Dr Matt is new Dentist

Condobolin Aboriginal Dental Services has welcomed a new Dentist. Dr Matthew McGreal (Dr Matt) will be on site every fortnight. New chairs have also been added at Condobolin Aboriginal Dental Services The new chairs will not only provide comfort for patients, but they also give staff modern facilities to support improved workflows. ABOVE: Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service Chairman Kevin Read met with Dr Matt on site recently. Image Credit: Condobolin Aboriginal Dental Services Facebook Page.