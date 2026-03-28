Dr Coulson shares strategies to build resilience

By Melissa Blewitt

Happy Families podcast’s Doctor Justin Coulson came to Condobolin to share strategies to build resilient children recently.

Dr Coulson delivered his ‘Resilient Kids: Building Stronger Kids Through Life’s Challenges’ in evening session at the Condobolin Public School Hall on Thursday, 5 March.

Many members of the Condobolin community attended the event, which was hailed a success by organisers.

Dr Coulson is well-known as the co-host and parenting expert on Channel Nine’s Parental Guidance and for his popular Happy Families podcast, which he co-hosts with wife Kylie.

In ‘Resilient Kids’, Dr Justin Coulson challenges the idea that childhood should be free from stress and struggle.

He argues that challenges are essential for growth and that parents can empower their children by allowing them to experience developmentally appropriate adversity while providing the right kind of support to help them overcome it.

The fun, interactive-style talk was organised and funded by CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes (CCWF) and were free to attend.