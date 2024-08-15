Down the Lachlan Speed Shear returns

The Down the Lachlan Speed Shear is returning to Condobolin Show.

The initiative and enthusiastic efforts of Mason Turner and Gabbie Moran has attracted almost $8,000 in prize money. A high level of competition is expected.

Another feature of the initiative will be a Blade Shear demonstration by Tom Kirk.

Showgoers will be able to vote for who they believe is the ‘Legend of the Lachlan’ on the day.

First prize in the Opens category will be $2,500. Second will receive $1,000 and third will receive $500.

In the Seniors, $1,500 is up for grabs, with $500 for second and $300 for third.

If you are competing in the Intermediate category, first prize will be $1,000, second prize will be $300 and third prize will be $200.

Entry fee is $50, which will include a singlet.

Shearers can sign in from 10.30am. on Saturday, 24 August at the JR Reardon Memorial Shearing Complex, Condobolin Showground. Shearing will get underway from 12pm.

For further information and entry forms leave your name and contact with Mason (0438 805 765) and Gabbie (0487 939 934).