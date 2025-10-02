Double Demerits will be in force

By Melissa Blewitt

Double Demerit points will be in force over the October Long Weekend.

Lachlan Shire motorists are being urged to drive to conditions, with police targeting speed, seatbelts, illegal mobile phone use and motorcyclists not wearing helmets.

Double demerit points will be active for four days commencing on Friday, 3 October 2025 and ending on Monday, 6 October 2025 (inclusive).

Parkes Highway Patrol Sergeant Mitchell Gage said there will be more police on the road which means a greater chance of drivers being caught if they are doing the wrong thing.

“Double demerits were implemented 20 years ago, in a bid to encourage drivers to obey road rules during busy traffic periods. They occur on select holiday periods and long weekends and have proven to be an effective deterrent. Statistics show that there’s a 30% reduction in casualty crashes when double demerit points are operational,” he explained.

“No-one wants to get a fine, lose their licence or worse still be involved in a crash. So, make sure you give yourself plenty of time to travel, don’t speed, drive to the conditions, wear your seatbelt, avoid distractions, make sure you’re well rested and if you’ve been drinking or have taken drugs – don’t drive,” Sergeant Gage said.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils’ Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, is encouraging all road users to stay safe this October long weekend.

“During double demerit point periods the penalties for breaking the road rules are more severe. If you get caught speeding, using a mobile phone illegally, or not wearing a seatbelt or motorcycle

helmet during double demerit periods, you’ll face double the points but not double the fine,” she stated.

“People may think that it is never going to happen to them – but the statistics tell a different story. Driving is one of the most dangerous things that we do every day, but because you don’t crash every time you get behind the wheel people do become blasé about the risks.

“Remember to slow down, schedule plenty of breaks during your trip, limit distractions in the car, don’t drink and drive and ensure all your passengers are wearing their seatbelt.”