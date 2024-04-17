Double demerits in force

There will be five days of double demerits this ANZAC Day.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils’ Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, is encouraging people to drive safely and take extra care on the roads.

“Double demerit points will be in place for all speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences between Wednesday 24 April and Sunday 28 April 2024 inclusive,” she explained.

“This will be a busy period on local roads with school holidays coming to an end and visitors to our region returning home. The increase in traffic leads to an increased risk of crashes occurring. We all have a part to play in keeping the roads safe.

“Watch your speed, drive to conditions, limit distractions in the car, ensure you and your passengers are wearing their seatbelt and don’t drive if you have been drinking or consuming drugs.

“Pay attention to your fatigue levels, plan your trip and if you are experiencing any of the early warning signs (tired eyes, yawning, poor concentration) stop and have a break.”

Parkes Highway Patrol Sergeant Adam Cornish is reminding drivers that there will be extra Police in the area over the five days.

“Police will be focusing on the fatal five – speeding, drunk and drug driving, fatigue, mobile phones and seatbelts,” he stated.

“People may think that a crash is never going to happen to them – but the statistics tell a different story. Driving is one of the most dangerous things that we do every day, but because you don’t crash every time you get behind the wheel people do become blasé about the risks. “Please take care on the roads, we want everyone to make it home safely,” Sergeant Cornish concluded.