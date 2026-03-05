Donation and Event Support Funding Round One set to open

Round one of Lachlan Shire Council’s Community Donation and Event Support Funding opened on the 1 March and closes on 15 April 2026.

Applicants will be notified of the outcome of their application at the end of May 2026.

Applicants should review Council’s Community Donation and Event Support Policy and guidelines to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria prior to completing an application.

All requests must be submitted in writing or on the application. The policy, guidelines and application form can be found under Grants and Donations on the Community directory of Council’s website.

Requests must be submitted by 4pm on 15 April 2026.

Requests can be lodged via: Email: council@lachlan.nsw.gov.au; Post: PO Box 216, Condobolin NSW 2877; or In person: 58-64 Molong Street, Condobolin.

For further information, please contact Administration Officer – Finance & Governance, Marie Roussety on (02) 6895 1900.

Media Release (Lachlan Shire Council).