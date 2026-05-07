Don wins A Grade

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Saturday, we played an individual stroke event for the May monthly medal, thanks Tom Stuckey and Jock Coupland for your support.

Winner of A grade on a 4-way countback was Dan Lark with 69 nett, runner up was Anthony Rodgers also 69 nett.

B grade winner was Vicki Hanlon with 69 nett, runner up and winner of the medal was Graham Taylor with 72 nett.

Ball comp winners B. Richards, I. Myers, S. Moore, C. Ellis, J. Smith jr, I. Grimshaw, S. Beattie with 71 nett the cutoff.

NTPs all grades T. Thorpe, no. 7 D. Noll, no. 9 P. Sinderberry and J. Coupland, no. 11 J. Smith jr, no. 17 J. Smith jr and V. Hanlon.

9 hole comp winner was Trevor Thorpe on a countback.

LCD Box was there.

Next week we will play an individual Stableford and it is also Clive’s favourite day the Lefties v Righties, Lefties have won the previous two years, but could be rudderless without Clive and Norrie, time will tell.

Our open entries are pouring in, we will try and condense the tee times to 9-11 so sorry if that causes inconvenience but for flow from one 9 to the next that’s what it has to be, if you have a preferred time best get in quick, also there are visitors hoping to jag a ride with someone for various reasons, so if you want to give a visitor a lift in your cart, let me know.

Thanks to those that have been doing a bit around the course, it’s looking pretty darn good, and this rain will be fantastic for it.

How good is golf?

Mr Nothergreen.