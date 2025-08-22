Dogs on Show in Condobolin

By Melissa Blewitt

The Tullamore Kennel Club Incorporated held their Championship Dog Show (AM Show) at the Gordon McCarron Dog Arena in Condobolin on Sunday, 10 August.

Best in Show was SUP.CH. MONTERREZ WORLD CLASS (Schipperke), owned by Mr N R Curwen and Mr G Cruse.

A2O CH SUP.CH. GLAMCURLS CHAMPAGNE CARTEL(AI) (Basenji) was named Best in Show Runner Up, who is owned by Ms J Delacourt and Mr C Hatzikiriakos.

In the Puppy Class, CH. KABOVA MOST WANTED(AI) (Pug), owned by Ms J M Whitney took out the top prize. NIGHTVIZN RISE OF THE RED (Siberian Husky), owned by Miss F Knight won the Minor Puppy prize. TAHTAN SHES PRETTY SMOOTH (Gordon Setter), owned by Mr A and Mrs A Finlaison L Hunt R Finlaison, was first in the Baby Puppy class.

CH GENGALA TRADEMARK (Tibetan Terrier), owned by L M Hickie and R and Y Barter, was named Junior Class Champion. In Intermediate, CH. BARRAGAN QUARTERBACK AT MONTERREZ(AI) – Cairn Terrier – owned by Mr N R Curwen and Mr G Cruse was awarded first.

SUP CH GOLDMAID MIND GAMES (Welsh Springer Spaniel), owned by Ms D and Miss L Meagher was first in the State Bred category.

First in the Australian Bred category was SUP.CH. GOLDMAID GRAFFITI MARK(AI) (Australian Shepherd), owned by Mrs D and Miss L Meagher.

Best Neuter in Show was MASKERADE WE ALL WEAR MASKS (Pug), owned by Mrs D Cummings. Runner Up was CH. SUNFIRE MY GAME TO PLAY (Cocker Spaniel – American), owned by Miss H K Roberts.

The judges for the 3-6 Month Sweepstakes was Ms Kerryn Harvey (South Australia); Veterans Sweepstakes 7 Years and Over (Ms Julie O’Flynn (NSW); General Specials (Mrs Caroline Yate (NSW); 6-12 Month Sweepstakes Mr William Smith (Queensland); Group 1 – Toy Group (Ms Julie O’Flynn – NSW); Group 2 – Terrier Group (Ms Kerryn Harvey – South Australia); Group 3 – Gundog Group (Ms Monica McCaffery – South Australia); Group 4 – Hound Group (Mrs Susan Hewinson – Queensland); Group 5 – Working Dog Group – (Mr William Smith – Queensland); Group 6 – Utility Group (Mrs Susan Hewinson – Queensland); and Group 7 – Non-Sporting Group (Mrs Caroline Yate – NSW).

The following are upcoming shows that will be held at Gordon McCarron Dog Arena in Condobolin:

Bedgerabong P A and H Association (AM and PM Shows) on Saturday, 16 August; Condobolin & District Kennel Club (AM and PM Shows) on Sunday, 17 August; Condobolin & District Kennel Club (AM Show) on Monday, 18 August; and Condobolin P A H & I Association Championship Show on Saturday, 23 August.