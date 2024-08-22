Dogs on show at Condobolin

The Tullamore Kennel Club Incorporated held their Championship Dog Show (AM Show) at the Gordon McCarron Dog Arena in Condobolin on Sunday, 11 August. Best in Show was Aust Ch. Tawnyoak Badbad Leroy Brown (Irish Terrier), owned by Pam Gerrey. Sup.Ch. Int.Ch. A2O Ch Pukawidgee The Moon In Winter (Border Collie) was named Best in Show Runner Up, who is owned Miss A Houlden, Mr J Tyler and Mrs L Houlden. Condobolin and District Kennel Club Inc, Forbes Kennel Club and Condobolin PAH and I Association will be hosting Five All Breed Championship Shows at the Gordon McCarron Dog Arena, on Friday, 23, Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 August 2024. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.