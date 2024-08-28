Dogs on show at Condobolin

The Condobolin and District Kennel Club and Eugowra Kennel Club held their All Breeds Championship Dog Show at the Gordon McCarron Dog Arena in Condobolin on Sunday, 18 August. Best in Show (AM Show) was Thule Amaguqs Triumph Born To Be Wild (Imp Rus) owned by Stuart Presland and Tracey Parker. The Alaskan Malamute also was crowned Best Intermediate in Show. Kabova Playing For Keeps (Pig) owned by J Whitney, took out Best Minor in Show. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.