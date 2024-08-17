Dog High Jump returns
Are you and your best friend ready to take part in the Sunrise Energy Metals Dog High Jump at the 2024 Condobolin Show? The event returns after a hiatus but is sure to enthrall showgoers from 4.30pm (time subject to change) on Saturday, 24 August. There will be both a small and large dog category. There will be cash prizes, ribbons and dog biscuits for first, second and third place. For further details and entry forms check out the Condobolin Show Society Facebook Page.
