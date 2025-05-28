Do it for Dolly Day at CHS

On Tuesday, 13 May Condobolin High School proudly took part in Do It For Dolly Day, a powerful reminder of the importance of kindness and standing up against bullying. “The event was organised and run by our SRC, who led the way in encouraging students and staff to get involved and show their support,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “To mark the occasion, the school community dressed in blue and ran the school canteen at recess and lunch with lots of delicious goods available. “Condobolin High School raised funds that will go to Dollys Dream Foundation who are committed to changing the culture of bullying and making a difference in the lives of those affected by bullying. “Bullying impacts lives, families, and whole communities, by coming together, we are helping to start important conversations and speaking up for those who feel they can’t,” the post concluded. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.