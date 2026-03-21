Displaying memorabilia
The Condobolin RSL Pipe Band is pleased to have the generous offer of assistance of The Condobolin Historical Society in helping them celebrate 70 years of pipe bands in Condobolin.
Already, the Society is beginning to display memorabilia supplied by the band in their museum premises in the old Shire Hall on Bathurst Street next door to the Post Office.
On Anzac Day, the Museum will be open with free entry for extended hours from 10am- 4pm, with afternoon tea provided, and Sunday from 10am – 1pm, with morning tea provided.
Contributed.
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