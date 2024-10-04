Discovering the night sky
Condobolin Public School held a ‘Night Sky’ event on Tuesday, 17 September. Many community members and students enjoyed an evening of star gazing. “Thank you to everyone who came and supported our Night Sky event,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “It was fabulous to see so many families come in and take a look at our sky. “The excitement from our students as they could see aspects of the sky they have been learning about in real life was amazing. “A huge thank you to everyone involved, especially Condobolin High School for their use of their high tech telescope,” the post concluded. Stage Three also held a sausage sizzle fundraiser on the night.
