Discovering Solar System

Condobolin Public School Class 5/6R students enjoyed researching information about the Solar System recently. “All students confidently presented their research project in class,” a post in the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “All projects are displayed in their classroom.” Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

