Discovering Mount Tilga

The Condo Youth enjoyed their last day of Autumn school holidays hiking up Mt Tilga. There were some eager mountain climbers in the pack who saw lizards, kangaroos and cool caves. The views of Condo were spectacular and everyone made it to the top of the mountain. We enjoyed a yummy lunch and headed back home for a rest before the first day back at school! Lachlan Youth Services is facilitated by Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc. Trips and activities like these wouldn’t be possible without the generous funding received from the NSW Government and Lachlan Shire Council. Contributed/Images Contributed.