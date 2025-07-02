Discovering Free Verse

Condobolin Public School Stage Two students were recently looking at the book Bindi by Kirli Saunders. “This is a free verse novel highlighting Aboriginal culture. Class 3/4B spent time in the yarning circle using their five senses to record information about Wiradjuri country,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 01/07/2025

