Disconnect delay announced

Telstra has decided to extend its 3G network closure date by two months from 30 June 2024 to 31 August 2024 to give people more time to upgrade their devices.

In a statement, Telstra said they “been communicating the closure of the network for nearly 5 years but understand there are a range of reasons why some people haven’t moved on.”

“The closure of the nation’s 3G network is an industry wide change, moving people to better connectivity. Everyone using devices that rely on 3G for either data, voice or emergency calls will need to make a change to stay connected when it switches off.”

The telco made the announcement on Monday, 6 May, which was welcomed by peak agriculture body, NSW Farmers.

NSW Farmers Rural Affairs Committee Chair Deb Charlton said the announcement made by Telstra today had come as a relief to many in rural parts of the state, who faced the prospect of being disconnected come June 30. “With many farmers often working alone and a long way from help, switching off the 3G network without proper community engagement and support would spell disaster for many in the bush,” she explained. “A huge range of farm machinery, as well as mobile phones, could also stop functioning if not upgraded in time for the network shutdown – leaving farmers without the tools they need to grow food and bringing agricultural operations to a grinding halt.”

With a range of machinery, devices and landlines potentially affected, Mrs Charlton urged all telecommunications providers to engage communities on the network switchoff to ensure a smooth and safe transition in August this year.

Mobile customers who are directly using the Telstra network or a provider that uses the Telstra network can check if their handset will be impacted by using their SMS tool. All they need to do is text the number “3” to 3498 (or 3G XT). “In addition, soon customers yet to upgrade will hear a short message on impacted mobiles when making an outgoing call as a reminder that you need to act. This pre-recorded message will only be removed once you’ve upgraded,” the Telstra statement went on to say.