Disco Fun For Students
A disco was held for the 2023 Condobolin Public School Year Six Class on Monday, 11 December. The event was held at the Condobolin Sports Club, with the students enjoying a sausage sizzle, lolly bar and music by DJ Nikita Collins. It was a fun way to celebrate the group’s final week of primary schooling. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
Disco Fun For Students
A disco was held for the 2023 Condobolin Public School [...]
Car Wash vandalised again
The Condobolin Car Wash has been vandalised again. This is [...]
Making a splash into 2024
Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School had a great day Thursday [...]
A big moment for Year 12
Year 12’s last ever first day of school at Condobolin [...]
Roy discusses railway upgrade
Tottenham is a charming town in Barwon, a growing part [...]
Have your say on Draft Bushfire Risk Management Plan
Advertorial. Fire agencies and land managers are developing a Bush [...]