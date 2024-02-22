Disco Fun For Students

A disco was held for the 2023 Condobolin Public School Year Six Class on Monday, 11 December. The event was held at the Condobolin Sports Club, with the students enjoying a sausage sizzle, lolly bar and music by DJ Nikita Collins. It was a fun way to celebrate the group’s final week of primary schooling. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.

