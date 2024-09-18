Dindima victorious in Juniors decider

Dindima took out the win against All-Stars in the Juniors Grand Final. All teams have developed skills and showcased their talent over the season.

ABOVE: Charlie Coe, Kitarna Atkinson, Rubie Haworth, Kelise Dargin, Mahayla Atkinson, Lara Atkinson, Stella Jarick and Ruby Wainwright. Tess Cunningham also played in the Dindima team in 2024 but was absent from this photo. Image Credit: Serena Richards.