Digital Walkabout – Helping local First Nations jobseekers on their path toward long-term employment

The NSW Government and One Training have partnered in the hopes of helping local First Nations jobseekers on their path toward long-term employment, via the new Digital Walkabout program.

The 10-day program, crafted by Aboriginal people for Aboriginal people, supports individuals to acquire important digital literacy skills to help them navigate the job market, undertake daily work tasks, make presentations, and research business ventures and opportunities.

The initiative was held in Condobolin from 29 April until Friday, 10 May. The program was delivered by Aboriginal owned businesses and was made possible by the NSW Government’s Regional Aboriginal Partnerships Program and Training Services NSW.

“Our Western NSW Aboriginal populations shouldn’t have to travel large distances to access valuable personal development and training opportunities,” Department of Regional NSW Acting Director Regional Aboriginal Partnerships and Outcomes, Andrew Higgins said.

“Through the Digital Walkabout program, the NSW Government will help job seekers gain the relevant skills and employment opportunities on Country in Condobolin and Peak Hill and inspire the next generation of community leaders.

“Projects within our Regional Aboriginal Partnerships Program are created by mob, for mob, with the aim to empower our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities within NSW to access pathways through education, training, employment and business support to reach their aspirations.”

The Digital Walkabout is not just about mastering technology; it’s about helping First Nations job seekers become work-ready by building confidence, embracing their cultural roots, and empowering them to pursue a career.

“The Digital Walkabout program uses culture to not only engage and motivate participants, but also give them a sense of confidence and belonging when embarking on their employment journey,” Program facilitator Leon Keir from One Training said.

“When we started Digital Walkabout, we were told that we wouldn’t even get a classroom of three or four and to have so many people jump on board and come back every single day, it shows the program is very much valued by participants.

“I look forward to seeing what we can do together, seeing how many lives we can impact and making a big difference to Aboriginal communities in Western NSW.”

Participants learned practical skills like how to use digital devices and digital platforms and the internet to access training and employment information, such as job opportunities.

They also gained valuable real-world insights into presentation skills, enhance their communication and interview capabilities, connect with employers, explore diverse industries and identify local training or employment pathways that interest them.

The program helped them write a resume and CV to support their application and explore ways to become work ready.

Participants also came away from the program with a new laptop to support their proactive search for training and employment, and unlock a sustainable career.

Practical qualifications acquired by participants included completing BSBTEC101 – Operate digital devices; BSBPEF101 – Plan and prepare for work readiness; BSBCMM411 – Make presentations; and BSBTEC203 – Research using the internet.

Throughout the program, participants also explored culture and the role it can play in building resilience and personal growth. The cultural component offers participants a sense of motivation, purpose, and the confidence to make a difference within their community.

The Digital Walkabout program aimed to assist Aboriginal communities in Condobolin through Transition to Work: To equip participants with essential digital skills, including operating digital devices, writing simple documents, and making presentations, thereby enhancing their job searching capabilities and daily work tasks; Business Development and Growth: To bridge the gap between skill acquisition and actual job opportunities by connecting participants with potential employers through spotlight sessions and industry tours; Employment and Training Outcomes: To help First Nations job seekers, particularly those aged between 20 and 45 years old, achieve long-term success in the workforce by providing them with relevant skills and employment opportunities.