Diabetes Australia workshops held

By Melissa Blewitt

Diabetes Australia held two face-to-face workshops in Condobolin on Thursday, 12 June.

Susie Davis (Dietician and Exercise Physiologist) conducted the two sessions at the Condobolin RSL Club. The workshops focussed on healthy eating and carbohydrates (CarbSmart) plus looking after your feet (FootSmart).

CarbSmart aims to give those living with diabetes the confidence to include carbohydrates into your diet, without missing out on the foods you enjoy.

FootSmart gives people the skills and knowledge to create a care routine that will help them avoid future foot problems. “Living with diabetes means living with an increased risk of foot problems,” www.diabetesaustralia.com.au said.

The website, www.diabetesaustralia.com.au says: “Diabetes mellitus, or diabetes, is a condition where there is too much glucose in the blood. The body can’t make insulin, enough insulin or is not effectively using the insulin it does make. Over time high glucose levels can damage blood vessels and nerves, resulting in long term health complications including heart, kidney, eye and foot damage.”

The are three main types of diabetes; all types are complex and serious: Type 1, Type 2 and Gestational Diabetes. Pre-diabetes may be diagnosed before it progresses to type 2 diabetes.

More than 300 Australians develop diabetes every day. That’s one person every five minutes according to the Burden of Diabetes in Australia: It’s Time For More Action Report (2018); Almost 1.9 million Australians have diabetes. This includes all types of diagnosed diabetes (almost 1.5 million known and registered) as well as silent, undiagnosed type 2 diabetes (up to 500,000 estimated).

The National Library of Medicine’s ‘The Cost of diabetes in adults in Australia’ medical publication said the total annual cost impact of diabetes in Australia estimated at $17.6 billion (inflation adjusted).

People who are living with diabetes can source more information form the National Diabetes Services Scheme (NDSS). It is designed to help people self-manage their diabetes.

The NDSS is an initiative of the Australian Government and is administered by Diabetes Australia.

A NDSS National Helpline can be a first point of contact for people wanting reliable, evidence-based information, caring support, and referrals to other services. It’s open to anyone with diabetes, at any stage of their journey, family members and carers, and health professionals.

Call the NDSS National Helpline on 1800 637 700 to:

•Talk with a health professional about type 1, type 2 or gestational diabetes

•Get advice on how to self-manage your diabetes

•Learn more about NDSS products

•Request a replacement registration card

•Update your contact details.

The NDSS Helpline is open Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 5pm, and is closed on Saturday and Sunday. Find out more by visiting ndss.com.au