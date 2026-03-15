DG and NJ Manwaring produce a top crop

By Melissa Blewitt

DG and NJ Manwaring have won the 2025 Condobolin PAH and I Association Crop of the Year Competition.

The winners were announced at the Don Brown Memorial Merino Ewe Competition presentation evening at the Condobolin Sports Club on Tuesday, 24 February.

DG and NJ Manwaring’s crop of Timok Vetch yielded 3.2 tonnes per hectare and they scored an almost perfect score of 99.5 out of a possible 100 points in the competition. The crop’s gross margin was $787 per hectare.

HW Colless Partnership placed second, with their crop of Lancer Wheat, which yielded 3.4 tonnes per hectare and a gross margin of $696 a hectare. They scored 93.7 points out of a possible 100.

Gaynor Farming produced a Sunmaster Wheat crop that yielded 3.5 tonnes per hectare and a gross margin of $725 per hectare, to secure third place. The end score for Gaynor Farming entry was 93.56 points out of 100.

Carawatha Farming took home fourth place, with a 1.7 tonne per hectare crop of Illabo Wheat. Their entry scored 90.8 points out of a possible 100 points and had a gross margin of $642 per hectare.

In fifth place was Wirrinun with their crop of Luxor Lupins which yielded 1.6 tonnes per hectare and had a gross margin of $650 per hectare. The entry scored 90.3 points out of a possible 100 points.

First prize for the Competition was $400, second $250, third $150 and fourth $100. The Crop Inspection Tour took place in September 2025.

“The competition began with Gross Margin budget presentations in September, followed by crop inspections led by our Ag Produce Chief Steward, Olivia Dawson and Amy Watt, under the watchful eye of agronomist Chiara Stommel. Post-harvest receivals were then factored in, with final results assessed and confirmed by Chiara,” a post on the Condobolin Show Society Facebook Page read.

“A sincere thank you to our generous sponsors for supporting this competition and contributing prize money.”

Sponsors for the Condobolin PAH and I Association Crop of the Year Competition included GrainCorp, KeyAgri, AGnVet, Equipment and Service Co, NRI and Hardware Home and Rural.