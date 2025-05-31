Demonstrating genuine kindness

St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Year Three students demonstrated genuine kindness, and the true meaning of respecting the dignity of others, during their visit to the Condobolin Retirement Village on Tuesday, 13 May. “We are very proud of you,” a post on the St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page read. Image Credits: St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Facebook Page.

