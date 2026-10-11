Delivering women’s health care

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin women have access to dedicated Women’s Health services locally, with Nurse Practitioner Leonie Parker providing clinics in the town and surrounding communities.

Ms Parker is based in Condobolin and is part of the Western NSW Local Health District Women’s Health Team.

From Condobolin, she provides Women’s Health clinics in Trundle, Tullamore and Tottenham, helping women across the Lachlan region access services closer to home.

Ms Parker also provides a specialised clinic in Orange in partnership with Orange Aboriginal Medical Service.

She is encouraging women to take a proactive approach to their health by staying active and attending recommended health screenings.

“Keep moving and attend all your scheduled health screenings, such as breast and cervical screening,” Ms Parker advised.

The importance of regular screening comes as NSW records a breast-screening participation rate of 51 per cent among women aged 50–74, while cervical-screening participation was 77.2 per cent among eligible people aged 25–74 to June 2025.

She said screening was important because it could identify abnormalities early, allowing treatment to begin sooner.

“This way, any abnormalities can be identified early, and early treatment can help you get on with your life,” Leonie explained.

Women wanting more information or wishing to make an appointment with the Women’s Health Service can contact 1800 008 422.

Information is also available through the Western NSW Local Health District Women’s Health Facebook Page.