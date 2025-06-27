Defence flies in for reconciliation

Australian Defence Force personnel travelled to Lake Cargelligo, NSW, to celebrate culture, community, and collaboration, flying there on a C-130J Hercules aircraft of 37 Squadron at RAAF Base Richmond.

The event on Wiradjuri Country brought together Army, Navy, Air Force, Defence civilians, Elders, and local residents.

It was a chance to share stories, enjoy a community barbecue, and learn from one another.

ADF members set up interactive stalls and demonstrations, sparking conversations about life in Defence.

A highlight of the day was the static display of a C-130J Hercules, giving locals a rare, up-close look at one of the Air Force’s most iconic aircraft.

Adding to the occasion, players from the Sydney Swans AFL team joined ADF personnel to kick a ball or two, connect with the community, and support the national conversation on reconciliation and unity.

For many in uniform, the visit was an opportunity to listen and engage in meaningful conversations with the communities they serve.

The event was supported by Defence’s Indigenous Liaison Officer network.

RAAF Base Richmond Indigenous Liaison Officer, Sergeant Ron Schultz, guided engagement and ensured cultural protocols were upheld.

“Reconciliation is a process of truth telling, coming together and walking together. Strengthening relationships between all for a stronger future together,” Sergeant Schultz said.

“It means recognising the past, being present in the moment, and looking ahead with shared purpose, inclusive of all. That’s how we bridge now to next.”

Lake Cargelligo, a place of deep cultural significance to the Wiradjuri people, has long been a site of ceremony, storytelling, and community resilience.

For ADF members, the visit was both educational and moving, offering insight into the richness and strength of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture.

A diverse and inclusive workforce enhances Defence capability by drawing on a broad range of ideas, perspectives, and experiences.

Events like this demonstrate Defence’s commitment to building a culture that respects and values First Nations peoples’ ongoing contribution to protecting Country and strengthening national security.

Since the Indigenous Procurement Policy was introduced in 2015, more than $10 billion in commonwealth contracts have been awarded to Indigenous businesses – over $5 billion by Defence alone. These partnerships reflect a practical commitment to ongoing engagement and progress.

Chief Executive Officer of Murrin Bridge Land Council, Narelle Hall, found the visit valuable.

“Having the ADF and the Swans here means a lot and is a good opportunity for our community,” Ms Hall said.

“It helps with connection and strengthens bonds. Every bit helps to show the young people that our stories matter and that sharing is important.”

National Reconciliation Week, held from May 27 to June 3, marked the anniversaries of the 1967 referendum and the 1992 Mabo decision.

This year’s theme, Bridging Now to Next, called on all Australians to step forward together, guided by the lessons of the past, towards a more just and united future.

For more information on NRW visit Reconciliation Australia’s NRW 2025 website or the Defence First Nations Hub.

ABOVE: Australian Defence Force personnel, Indigenous representatives, Sydney Swans Australian Football League organisation, and members of the public during a community engagement event at Lake Cargelligo, NSW. Image Credit: Leading Aircraftwoman Aiesha Kratz-White.