Dedicated teacher

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Children’s Services Acting Educational Leader Samantha Smith is dedicated to providing high-quality childcare and early learning programs.

“Her work centres on creating nurturing, developmentally appropriate environments that support young children’s growth while leading educators to succeed. Sam displays collaborative leadership and a strong focus on early learning experiences to lay the foundation for lifelong success,” a post on the Lachlan Children’s Services Facebook Page read.

Samantha knew from a young age that she wanted to work with children, and there was nothing else she wanted to do.

She has been working with children for about 25 years in various ways. Samantha really enjoys working with infants and helping preschoolers prepare for primary school.

Samantha is currently studying a Bachelor of Early Childhood Teaching (0 to five years) and has a Certificate – Flourish as an Educational Leader.

Samantha says the best thing about working with children is seeing the joy on their faces when they learn something new or accomplish something they have been trying to achieve for a while. “Being witness to many ‘firsts’ is pretty special.”

In her role as an educator, Samanatha endeavours to pass of her love of reading to children. “I’m big on books and I always love to make sure children feel all expressions in stories, be it loud, growling or singing,” Samanatha explained.

Outside of work, Samantha enjoys reading books, spending time with her son, and going to the gym.

She also loves supporting charities, and highlights fundraising opportunities for people to participate in. Samantha actually participated in the World’s Greatest Shave three years ago, where she shaved her head for a very good cause. Samnatha plans on repeating her World’s Greatest Shave adventure in the future.