Decades of dedication

By Melissa Blewitt

National medals, long service awards and Commissioner’s Certificates of Appreciation were presented at the Cunningham cluster awards night, shining a light on everyday people who give their time to protect their towns and neighbours when floods, storms and emergencies strike.

The event was held on Wednesday, 24 September at the Condobolin Sports Club where special guests included State Member for Barwon Roy Butler, Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey, Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM, Lachlan Shire Acting General Manager Alan Stoneham, Southern Zone Commander, Chief Superintendent Ben Pickup, Local Commander Cunningham Cluster Chief Inspector Gerard Payne, Unit Commander Condobolin Unit Inspector Susan Bennett, Unit Commander Lake Cargelligo Inspector Ray Coff, Unit Commander West Wyalong Unit Inspector Delwyn Wright, Deputy Unit Commander Condobolin Unit Senior Group Officer Graeme Yetman and Deputy Unit Commander Lake Cargelligo Unit Senior Group Officer Neville Harvey.

Three National Medals, three 15 Year Long Service Awards, two 10 Year Long Service Awards and one Five Year Long Service Award were presented on the night.

The National Medal recognises long and diligent service in organisations that protect life and property at some risk to their members.

National Medals were awarded to Deputy Unit Commander Lake Cargelligo Unit Senior Group Officer Neville Harvey, Robert Coff (Lake Cargelligo) and Lawrence Reid (West Wyalong).

Neville’s citation read: “Neville joined the Lake Cargelligo Unit as a Deputy Unit Commander in April 2009 and has been the backbone of the Unit. He consistently steps up to support the Unit wherever needed. His dedication and reliability make him the go to person for assistance, always ready to lend a hand or offer guidance. Neville’s commitment to the team ad his proactive attitude has been invaluable to the success and cohesion of the Unit.”

Unit Commander Lake Cargelligo Inspector Ray Coff was the recipient of the Long Service Award for 30 Years of diligent service.

Inspector Coff joined the SES back in 1994 after his son encouraged him to give it a go. Not long after, he took on the role of Unit Commander, a position he still proudly holds today.

“In a small town like ours, people often come and go to find work elsewhere, but I’ve just stayed put,” Inspector Coff said.

“My son wanted me to join, but 30 years later I’m still here.”

Inspector Coff said he holds many memories of his time at the SES, some difficult, some rewarding, but one moment he will never forget was the day Lake Cargelligo’s water tower collapsed in 2002.

“Sadly, lives were lost, and people were badly injured. I remember sitting right on top of the tower, directing traffic while crews worked below.”

Looking back, Inspector Coff says much has changed during his three decades of volunteering.

“Everything’s different now, but for the better. From the trucks to the gear, to the technology we use every day. The Service has come such a long way.”

Deputy Unit Commander Lake Cargelligo Unit Senior Group Officer Neville Harvey, Lawrence Reid (West Wyalong) and Robert Coff (Lake Cargelligo) received 15 Year Long Service Awards.

Ten Year Long Service Awards were presented to Robert Coff (Lake Cargelligo) and Senior Group Officer West Wyalong Unit Terrance Lemon.

Laurence Buswell (Condobolin) was recognised with the Five Year Long Service Award.

Laurence’s citation read: “Laurence joined the Condobolin Unit in March 2012. Fondly known as ‘Buzz’ within the Unit, due to his work he isn’t always there for the smaller jobs but when it comes to the big jobs and the important times, Buzz is there. During the 2022-2023 floods, Buzz worked tirelessly for nine months, giving 150 per cent to help save our communities, working alongside fellow members through the rescues and to assist Unit leadership in any way that he could. Buzz is a valued member of the team and a highly regarded volunteer.

Southern Zone Commander, Chief Superintendent Ben Pickup, said volunteers like Ray are the heart of the Service.

“Thirty years of volunteering is an extraordinary gift to your community,” Chief Superintendent Pickup said.

“Ray, and so many others across the Central West, remind us that the NSW SES is built on people who care deeply about their towns. Their leadership and dedication inspire us all.”

Superintendent Kira Leonard (NSW Deputy Zone Commander) made the closing remarks, which ended the evening’s formalities. Refreshments were enjoyed at the conclusion of the event.