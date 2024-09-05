Debbie and David take the win

Bridge

Farewell Paula, thanks for playing. Hello David. David joined us for a game last week, and it was great to see him.

There was one slam available. Made but not bid, again. They are so hard to recognise, cunning little devils! The disappointment of missing the slam was overridden by the pleasure of the terrific slice we had for afternoon tea. Yum!

My cards hovered between mediocre and so so, with the occasional good hand, but they were a challenge to bid. Nevertheless, I thoroughly enjoyed the game, as did we all.

Winners of the scratchie were Debbie and David with 60%. Close second were Bonnie and Max with 59%. Third were Lorraine and Dick with 46.88%. Congratulations everyone.

It’s a funny thing, but the older I get, the earlier it gets late.

Good night.

Bridget.