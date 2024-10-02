Daylights Savings to begin

When does Daylight Saving begin and end? Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins at 2am on the first Sunday in October (6 October 2024) when clocks are put forward one hour. Daylight Saving Time ends at 2am (3am Daylight Saving Time) on the first Sunday (6 April 2025) in April when clocks are put back one hour. In Australia, Daylight saving is observed in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania, the Australian Capital Territory and Norfolk Island. Daylight saving is not observed in Queensland, the Northern Territory, Western Australia, Christmas Island or the Cocos (Keeling) Islands. Most clocks linked to technology, such as phones, computers and TVs, will automatically jump from 2am to 3am on 1 October. Analogue clocks, watches, car radio displays, and microwave and oven clocks will most likely need to be adjusted manually. From October until April, New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania will all be in the same Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) zone. Queensland will stay on Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) and will be one hour earlier than the eastern daylight saving states. South Australia will follow Australian Central Daylight Time (ACDT) and will be half an hour behind the eastern daylight saving states. As of 2023, DST is observed in most of Europe, most of North America and parts of Africa and Asia around the Northern Hemisphere summer, and in parts of South America and Oceania around the Southern Hemisphere summer.