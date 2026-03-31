Daylight Savings: Turn your clocks back one hour
Getting ready to put your clocks back one hour! Daylight Saving Time (DST) ends on Sunday, 5 April at 3am AEDT, and returns on Sunday, 4 October at 2am AEST, granting an extra hour of sleep and shifting daylight to the mornings. Northern Territory, Queensland and Western Australia do not observe daylight saving. Most digital clocks and mobile phones will automatically go backwards by one hour. But you may have to manually change the time on things like oven clocks or your microwave.
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