Darriwell transition to Dual Purpose Poll Stud

Darriwell Merino and Poll Merino Stud have built a renowned reputation for producing free combing and productive flocks.

Their rams are a stable new type, developed to be a dual purpose animal which produce balanced, all round productive and profitable Merinos.

The breed features big, long muzzles with width and softness leading to tremendous body length, Darriwell flocks are covered in the renowned free combing skins that grow extra staple length of rich, crimpy wool possessing nourishment and purity. They also possess good frames and high fertility rates.

The 39th annual on-property Darriwell Merino and Poll Merino Studs Ram Sale will be held on Friday, 13 September. Principals Russell and Jennifer Jones of Trundle are looking forward to seeing repeat and new buyers at their annual on-property sale.

Darriwell clients have gained first place in the Cumnock and Trundle Maiden Ewe Competitions.

The Stud has also displayed at several shows this year including the Hay Sheep Show (June 2024), Bendigo ASWS (July 2024), Dubbo National (August 2024) and South West Slopes (August 2024).

In 2023, 91 of 98 rams were sold to an average of $2,442 with a top price of $10,000 to John Lenehan of Galore NSW. For more information contact Russell Jones on 02 6869 9242 (telephone/fax), 0428 699 243 or email darriwool@hotmail.com You can also check out their Facebook Page.