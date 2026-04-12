Darnell sets a new PB
Condobolin Public School student Darnell Dargin swam a personal best at the Western School Sport Association’s Swimming Carnival held in Dubbo on Friday, 27 March. He took an amazing 10.90 seconds off his time. Congratulations, Darnell! Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
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