Darnell sets a new PB

Condobolin Public School student Darnell Dargin swam a personal best at the Western School Sport Association’s Swimming Carnival held in Dubbo on Friday, 27 March. He took an amazing 10.90 seconds off his time. Congratulations, Darnell! Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 09/04/2026By

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Darnell sets a new PB

12/04/2026|

Condobolin Public School student Darnell Dargin swam a personal best [...]

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